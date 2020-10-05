‘The N-word is not mine to use’: Former NASCAR driver Kyle Larson reflects after using racial slur during virtual race

Kyle Larson lost his job as a NASCAR driver after he said a racial slur during a virtual race. Now, he’s speaking about what he has learned since then and his hopes to return to the track.

Larson was competing in an iRacing event on April 12 when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter. During a check of his microphone, he said, “You can’t hear me?” That was followed by the N-word.

Larson was initially suspended without pay before Chip Ganassi Racing ended its relationship with the racer.

In a tweet, Chip Ganassi Racing said, “As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continue to evaluate with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”

Statement regarding Kyle Larson: pic.twitter.com/5Q06Dhst8V — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) April 14, 2020

On Sunday, Larson posted an essay to his blog talking about the efforts he’s made to better himself since then.

He said he has been working with a diversity coach and is making an effort to understand the pain he caused.

“Since April, I’ve done a lot of reflecting,” he wrote on his blog. “I realized how little I really knew about the African-American experience in this country and racism in general. Educating myself is something I should’ve done a long time ago, because it would’ve made me a better person – the kind of person who doesn’t casually throw around an awful, racist word.”

Larson said that the N-word is “connected to slavery, injustice and trauma that is deep and has gone on for far too long.”

“When I look back at these last few months and see all the protests and unrest in our country, and the pain Black people are going through, it hurts to know that what I said contributed to that pain,” he wrote.

When he was suspended, Larson says NASCAR gave him a plan beginning with mandatory sensitivity training, but he did not stop there.

“I also needed to do some work on my own, so I hired a diversity coach, Doug Harris of The Kaleidoscope Group,” Larson said. “There’s no B.S. with Doug. He gives it to you straight, even if it’s uncomfortable.”

Through his work with Harris, Larson says he’s begun to realize the “kind of privilege I’ve taken for granted.”

In early May, Larson worked in Minnesota with Tony Sanneh, a retired pro soccer player who runs a charitable foundation. When George Floyd was killed on May 25, the racer returned to Minneapolis to attend a memorial alongside Sanneh.

He has also spoken with a number of Black athletes about what happened, understanding the Black experience and learning the importance of empathy. He says he spoke with Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee, golfer Harold Varner III and racers like Bubba Wallace, J.R. Todd and Willy T. Ribbs, as well as members of his own crew.

In his blog post, Larson expressed his gratitude for all of those who have helped him learn since that day in April.

“People have taught me a lot over the last five months,” he said. “The next time I’m in a classroom, I hope I can repay their kindness by sharing my story so others can learn from my mistakes. Making it a story I’m proud to tell is completely up to me.”