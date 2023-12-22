CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The future seems to be bright for the North Carolina Football Club, especially after this month’s announcement of a three-year contract extension for NC Courage head coach Sean Nahas.

After leading the team to a 29-21-17 record in his first two seasons, Nahas’ new deal will keep him on the sidelines for the Courage until 2026.

CBS 17 sports reporter Jordan Crammer had the chance to chat with him exclusively to learn more about the past two years, as well as what the future of the club has in store.

“I would never thought 20 years ago this is where I would be,” Nahas said. “In this role, sitting here talking to you.”

The saying might be overused, but it’s true in this case, as Nahas is living out his dream of coaching the Courage.

“For me, individually, it’s everything,” Nahas said. “To bring championships to that, there’s no greater feeling. Because that’s something that will be part of history forever.”

And now he gets to do it another three years after the club extended his contract on Monday.

“For me, it was the only place I want to be,” Nahas said. “Especially right now, I feel like we built something really special in the first year. To have that trust in me is what you want from a club and hopefully, we can build on what we did.”

During his first two seasons at the helm, Nahas introduced a more possession-based style of play, earning two NWSL Challenge Cup titles in back-to-back years. He holds the record for most victories by a head coach in cup history with 10 wins.

Nahas also guided the Courage to a third-place finish in the 2023 regular season, clinching their first home playoff game in four years. Meanwhile, the club accomplished these feats with almost an entirely different roster than the one fielded in 2021.

“I wouldn’t say that I would have believed it, I would have been surprised with how fast it happened,” Nahas said. “The way the players took on things and how on board they were with things was exceptional. But that fast is very difficult to do at this level.”

Under his leadership, the evolution of the Courage has taken developing trust from everyone within the club, ranging from players, staff, and, most importantly, Nahas in himself, which is something he’s had to learn after two years.

“I was very hesitant in my first year and what players thought,” Nahas said. “Do they want to play this way, do they not want to play this way? Last year, I said I’m going to go with it. It’s against the grain. The staff was helpful for me. Having people like I do in my office, pushing it and believing in it.”

The last two seasons for the club were certainly a massive success, and Nahas hopes it’s only the beginning.

“We don’t talk about winning – we talk about performances and growth,” Nahas said. “For us, it’s on growing on such a young group last year. We’ve laid the foundation for what we wanted to do.”