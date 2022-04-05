AUGUSTA, Ga. (WNCN/AP) – Tiger Woods announced Tuesday he plans to play in the 2022 Masters.

“I feel like as of right now I am going to play. As of right now,” Woods said during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Woods said he plans to practice more Wednesday to further his test his recovery.

“My recovery has been good and I’ve been excited how I’ve recovered each and every day,” he said.

It’s been just over 13 months since Woods damaged his right leg so badly he said doctors considered amputation.

Woods was recovering from a fifth back surgery when on Feb. 23, 2021, two days after he presented the trophy at the Genesis Invitational that he hosts at Riviera, he crashed his SUV over a median on a suburban coastal road in Los Angeles and down the side of a hill.

When asked, Woods said he feels like he can win the Masters this year.

He said he can hit the ball but “walking is the hard part.”

“It’s going to be a tough challenge and a challenge I’m up for,” he said.

This year marks 25 years since his first Marsters win.