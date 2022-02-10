Tiny titan: 3-year-old perfect so far in NFL playoff picks, gives us his Super Bowl choice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Whether he eventually plays football or just keeps on picking who will win the games, three-year-old Wesley Hondros has a bright future.

Wesley, who is from Atlanta, Georgia, has made NFL game predictions for the last few weeks, and most of them have been correct. During the NFL postseason though, Wesley has picked all winners.

His father, Brad, told WNCT Wesley has 32 helmets, one for each NFL team. Brad, helps him put the matchups together and Wesley will pick the helmet he believes belongs to the winner.

He has even come to learn the quarterbacks of the two teams competing in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Matthew Stafford for the Los Angeles Rams and Joe Burrow for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wesley’s grandfather, Randy Hondros, lives in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, and introduced us to the 3-year-old and his picking prowess through a video of his successful picks.

WNCT got a chance to speak via Zoom with Wesley and his father about his son, his good fortune streak and – of course – Wesley’s pick for the Super Bowl.

Just who did Wesley pick? Watch to find out.