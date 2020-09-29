Titans suspend team activities after multiple players, staffers test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several Titans players and staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 leading the team to suspend in-person activities beginning Tuesday.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the NFL said “Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives.”

As a result, the Titans will suspend in-person team activities until further notice.

The Vikings, who played the Titans Sunday, will also suspend in-person team activities, according to the NFL.

A statement tweeted out by the Vikings said, as of Tuesday morning, they had not received any positive results from testing following Sunday’s game.

In a statement provided to News 2 by the Titans, the team said the organization will “work remotely” Tuesday, as the team follows NFL protocols related to the virus.

The Titans are scheduled to play the Steelers at noon Sunday in Nashville.