Triangle First Tee participant earns coveted nationwide scholarship

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Josh Lendach was out hitting balls at the First Tee of the Triangle in Raleigh. Years ago, his dad and granddad were searching for another golf partner. They didn’t have to look far.

“My 6th birthday present was First Tee, and the rest is history,” the 19-year-old Lendach said.

Lendach used the lessons learned at First Tee to earn one of just 12 scholarships available nationwide. The Triangle native will use that money to further his golf career at the University of Cincinnati.

Through the years at First Tee, Lendach always had someone there to support him. Now it’s his turn to give back.

“I coach juniors that were in my shoes many years ago, and that’s the most fun part about it for me — (it) was to be able to give back to people where I once was,” Lendach said.

The First Tee organization, through golf, teaches young children life skills. It’s not just about getting better at the game. Building inner strength and self-confidence are just a couple of their goals. Helping others is another.

“Me and some buddies of mine have organized a Ryder-style format where you play at Pinehurst each year,” Lendach explained. “We’ve raised over $80,000 in the last three years and now in four years it will actually be over $110,000 for the Nicklaus Children’s Foundation.”

That money will go to help the families of children stricken with cancer. Tutoring young golfers and raising money for a good cause, for Lendach, might not have ever happened if not for the sport he loves.

“Golf is an avenue for doing stuff you couldn’t imagine doing otherwise, and it’s really special to me,” Lendach said.