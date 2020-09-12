Triangle pickleball club secures new facility for increasingly popular sport

The Country Club of North Carolina could see the train rolling down the track when it came to the sport of pickleball.

“It’s such a fast-growing sport,” said CCNC Director of Wellness Alan Van Vliet. “A lot of places are retrofitting tennis courts into pickleball courts. It’s become such high demand.”

So the club decided they’d be proactive and get out in front of the nation’s fastest-growing sport. The result is a spectacular, four court venue carved out of a hill that overlooks Lake Watson.

“It’s been a long time coming to this project that has been in process for probably close to five years from start to fruition,” Van Vliet explained. “It’s a great facility, these should be some of the most beautiful courts in the country.”

A pickleball court is 30 percent the size of a tennis court but doesn’t think for a minute the sport just caters to an older crowd. A younger segment is flocking to pickleball, a sport that’s easy to grasp.

“The learning curve,” said CCNC Head Pickleball Professional Tim Scheuerman. “Anyone who has any sort of good hand-eye coordination can learn the sport, learn how to play, learn how to keep score all within probably about an hour.”

And it doesn’t take long to get hooked. All you have to do is listen.

“There’s something about the crack of the ball that we talked about,” said Van Vliet. “It’s really very similar to the sound of a golf ball that’s well hit. There’s something very mesmerizing about it.”

And the view isn’t half bad either.

“It’s just really, really nice coming out here and overlooking the lake and getting a nice little breeze off the lake too,” said Scheuerman.