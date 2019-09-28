Trump tees it up with Hall of Fame golfers Player, Sörenstam

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, holds up a golf ball as he shares a laugh with golfer Gary Player after they returned to the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, after spending the day playing golf with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump enjoyed a unique mix of playing partners for his round of golf Saturday, though his partners report he ended up on the losing end.

Trump played with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.., and two retired pro golfers, Gary Player and Annika Sörenstam, both members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Graham reported that Trump was in good spirits, though he says the president and Player lost the match to Sorenstam and himself.

“We defrocked the Black Knight and the president,” said Graham, using a nickname for Player, who has long liked to wear all black on the golf course.

“They beat the hell out of us,” Player admitted with a big smile.

The press pool following Trump spoke to Graham and Player briefly on the South Lawn upon the return to the White House. Graham was asked about the president’s mood, in light of the Democratic-led House launching a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“This is the most fun I’ve ever had playing golf with him. It was wonderful,” Graham said. “Playing with Gary Player and Annika Sorenstram was one of the best days I’ve ever spent on the golf course. The president was a charmingly great host, a lot of fun.”

Player is the winner of 24 PGA Tour events and 118 international tournaments. Sörenstam completed her LPGA career with 72 tournament victories and was the dominant female player of her era, earning the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award three consecutive years beginning in 2003.

The group joined the president for a round at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.