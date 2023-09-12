RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction is underway as Saint Augustine’s University is getting new turf for its football field.

Crews began work on Monday at George Williams Athletic Complex as the university is replacing the playing surface, starting with removing the old turf.

“We are thrilled to embark on this turf replacement project at the George Williams Athletic Complex,” SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail said. “Not only will it provide our football program with a state-of-the-art playing surface, but it will benefit all our student-athletes who utilize the facility for training and performance.”

The school’s first two home football games will be relocated while the replacement is underway. The project is expected to be completed ahead of the Falcons’ homecoming matchup against Fayetteville State University on Oct. 7.

“We’re committed to creating an exceptional athletic environment that attracts top talent and enhances the overall experience for our fans and supporters,” McPhail said.

University officials say the new turf system will provide improved longevity, proven safety and drainage advantages, as well as include upgraded branding elements to provide a fresh look. It replaces the previous artificial turf installed in 2011.

“This project will provide our football team a top-notch playing surface and benefit all our athletic programs,” Interim Athletic Director Stephen Latson said. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans as we temporarily relocate our first two home games, and we look forward to showcasing our new field during homecoming.”

“This new playing surface will greatly benefit our football team and enhance our training and performance,” SAU head football coach Howard Feggins said. “While we are temporarily relocating our first two home games, I am confident that the new turf will provide us with a top-notch playing field for our homecoming matchup and beyond.”

Along with the football program, university officials say the resurfacing project will benefit all the SAU student-athletes for strength and conditioning programs, the SAU Superior Sound marching band, as well as intramurals and the spirit/cheer programs.

Due to the project, SAU is set to host its first two home games (Virginia State on Sept. 16 and Virginia Union on Sept. 30) at John H. Baker Jr. Stadium on the campus of Southeast Raleigh High School.