Twins break homers on road record, get 2 in 3rd for 140

Chicago White Sox first baseman Matt Skole (32) makes the catch to finish a double play on Minnesota Twins’ Jake Cave (60) during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins broke a major league record for most home runs on the road, getting back-to-back homers in the third inning for 140.

Jake Cave led off the third with a solo shot off Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease to give AL Central leaders the record. That surpassed the 138 set by the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

C.J. Cron followed with a drive to center to give Minnesota 140 longballs on the road.

The Twins have a major league leading 260 home runs overall this season.

