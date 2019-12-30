U.S. women’s soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris get married

(CBS News) – Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team married in Miami on Saturday, the team confirmed on Twitter. Harris, 34, and Krieger, 35, officially exchanged vows in a ceremony with family friends — and plenty of their teammates posting pictures on social media.

Singer Kina Grannis performed as the couple walked down the aisle, according to People. Megan Rapinoe, the team’s Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner, posted a photo on Instagram at the wedding, and so did team co-captain Alex Morgan, who is pregnant with her first child.

Harris, a goalie, and Krieger, a defender, were part of the team that won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. They met when they started playing for the U.S. National Team in 2010. They now play for the Orlando Pride.

“We became really close friends, and we just hung out, we clicked, and we had so much in common,” Harris told People in March. “We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids.”

But the pair didn’t go public with the relationship — even to their teammates. Harris said they wanted to keep an “element of professionalism” while on the field together, and over fears of how their peers and fans would react.

“You’re always fearful of that — you never know how people are going to react, and you might lose fans, or lose respect,” Harris said.

They went public with the engagement in March 2019.

