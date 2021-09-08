UNC Basketball ready for 2021 season with new coach, 3 transfers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – When Roy Williams announced his retirement, it was no surprise UNC stayed within the Carolina family for its next hire.

Hubert Davis, Williams’ longtime assistant, took over the reins of the program. For the players, it’s been a seamless transition.

“I would say kind of the same, except we’ve been hearing his voice a lot more now. He’s ultra-competitive, he’s a good guy so it hasn’t been much different,” said Tar Heels forwards Armando Bacot.

The Heels frontcourt was shaken up with Day’Ron Sharpe going to the NBA and Garrison Brooks and Walker Kessler transferring. But Bacot decided to forgo the draft and stay in Chapel Hill.

“Looking back at all the alumni that came here. I want to one day be able to bring my family back and say I left an impact here and I want to leave a legacy here and that’s one of the biggest things since I was little that I wanted to do. Just being able to come back and be able to do that is a blessing and something that I’m ready for,” he added.

“‘Mando has been a great leader for us. His maturity is through the roof. He’s able to lead the guys and also help us out when needed. I feel like we all gel off each other’s energy and I feel like ‘Mando’s doing a great job so far as an upper-classman and as a leader,” said guard R.J. Davis.

Three transfers will build depth in the frontcourt.

Dawson Garcia from Marquette, Brady Manek out of Oklahoma and Justin McKoy, who played for the University of Virginia.

“All three of them play different games, which is great. It made it able for us to spread the floor and get different options and different looks out of all three of them. All three of them bring great personality off the court and on the court they’re all ready to work,” Davis explained.

It’s a different cast of coaches and players for the 2021 season, but the mentality is the same: work hard and win.