UNC Chapel Hill clears athletes to practice; football to resume Monday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has cleared football and multiple other sports to resume workouts after temporarily pausing all athletics activities last week.

The school announced the move Saturday, allowing some programs to resume activities Sunday.

That list includes the men’s and women’s basketball teams, cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

The list also includes the football team, but that program will wait until Monday to resume practice. Football players were back on campus Sunday ahead of the practice planned for Monday.

The announcement comes three days after the decision to pause activities amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases on campus.

Those cases led the school to cancel in-person undergraduate classes.

