CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of North Carolina men’s basketball fans lined up outside the Dean Smith Center on Wednesday to see the Tar Heels off to New Orleans.

UNC faces archrival Duke on Saturday in an unprecedented matchup in the Final Four.

The two have never met in the NCAA Tournament let alone the Final Four.

Tip-off for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. The winner will play either Villanova or Kansas for the championship Monday night.

