UNC, Duke, and NC State release 2020-21 men’s basketball schedules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released men’s basketball schedules for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday.

Here is a look at schedules for North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State.

North Carolina

The season opener for No. 16 North Carolina is the first of 27 regular-season games, a schedule reduced by four contests due to the pandemic.

This will be the fewest regular-season games scheduled since UNC played 27 in 2005-06.

The Tar Heels play at Duke on Saturday, Feb. 6 and host the Blue Devils on Saturday March 6.

Click here for UNC’s full schedule

Duke

No. 9 Duke will open the 2020-21 season at home on November 25 against Gardner Webb.

Duke will begin the men’s basketball schedule with no fans permitted at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Click here to see Duke’s full schedule

N.C. State Wolfpack

N.C. State will play 20 Atlantic Coast Conference games and seven non-conference contests for a total of 27 games in the 2020-21 season.

N.C. State opens the season by hosting the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.

The four-team event will be held at Reynolds Coliseum and the Pack will be joined by Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky and North Florida.

N.C. State’s ACC home opener is on Dec. 22 when the Pack hosts rival North Carolina.

Click here to see N.C. State’s full schedule

The ACC Tournament is March 9-13 in Washington.