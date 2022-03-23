CHAPEL HILL N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina basketball is headed to the Sweet 16, but not before a celebration in Chapel Hill.

Fans and students created tunnels of Tar Heels, supporting their teams as they headed out Wednesday evening.

“We got here, like, an hour early just because we’re so excited to see them,” student Sarah Brooks said. “So, we just want to let them know we’re rooting for them.”

The No. 8 men’s team left the Dean Smith Center just after 6 p.m. They’re headed to Philadelphia to face No. 4 UCLA.

Fans are confident after a surprise upset win over defending champs, Baylor, over the weekend.

“It was a nail-biter for sure, jumped up and down a lot in our living room,” Student Isaac Brown said. “But I was very excited to see them win and yesterday to watch the girls win, that was really awesome.”

Then less than an hour later, the women’s team took off from Carmichael Arena. The team is off to Greensboro to battle top-ranked South Carolina.

“I think we really pulled out a really great stop for the last few games and I really think if the women can pull it through, I’d love to see them go to the elite eight, and the men for sure,” student Katie Deeds.

Both games for the men’s and women’s basketball teams will take place Friday night.