CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a different feel in the North Carolina football camp as the Tar Heels opened spring drills on Tuesday.

“There’s more of an urgency right now in spring than there was when we were walking around with our head up high and our chest stuck out last year being the No. 8 team in the country that we didn’t deserve,” said North Carolina head coach Mack Brown.

A year ago, Brown warned anyone who would listen that his Tar Heels were not a top 10 team.

He was right.

That squad lost three of its final four games, limping home with a disappointing 6-7 record.

“We were like a yo-yo,” lamented Brown. “We were just up and down and a rollercoaster and I never knew who was going to show up. That is not fun to coach when you don’t know who’s going to show up.”

So this spring, Brown has put more of an emphasis on teaching the fundamentals. The Tar Heels will be breaking in a new quarterback and all across the board, there are fewer veteran players on hand.

“We’ve talked about playing up to a standard,” said Brown. “Don’t sit here and talk about winning the Coastal and winning the ACC right now, we haven’t earned that, we’ve got to get better.”

Last year’s team had the manpower to challenge for a championship but was missing something along the way.

“We didn’t do the little things that separated us from the other teams that worked just as hard as we did,” Brown admitted.

Brown has the Heels focused on playing to a standard and winning the practice every day as he likes to say.

With last years hype a thing of the past, little things like that should come naturally