UNC football season tickets sell out for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC football season tickets have sold out for the 2019 season.

Home game against Appalachian State and reigning national champion Clemson are completely sold out.

Anyone looking to attend the Tar Heels game against Clemson will need to purchase a three-game pack which includes tickets to the Aug. 31 game in Charlotte against South Carolina and Mercer on Nov. 23.

Other home games in Chapel Hill include Miami on Sept. 7, Duke on Oct. 26, and Virginia on Nov. 2.

The sell out announcement comes after a 3-9 campaign in 2017 and a 2-9 season in 2018.

UNC fired head coach Larry Fedora on Nov. 25, 2018 – the day after the Tar Heels lost to N.C. State in Chapel Hill 34-28 in overtime.

On Nov. 27, 2018, Mack Brown was named head coach in Chapel Hill. Brown returns to UNC 21 years after his original stint leading the Heels.

