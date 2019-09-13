UNC releases men’s basketball schedule, will open with ACC opponent for 1st time since 1966

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 29: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts against the Auburn Tigers during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina will open its men’s basketball season with an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent for the first time in more than 50 years.

The Tar Heels kick things off Nov. 6 at home against Notre Dame. The last time they began the campaign with an ACC foe was in 1966 against Clemson, according to a release from the university.

This season is the first in which the conference’s 15 teams will play a 20-game conference slate. They had been playing an 18-game league schedule for the past seven years.

After heading to an early-season tournament in the Bahamas, UNC returns home to host Ohio State on Dec. 4 before resuming conference play at Virginia on Dec. 7.

Both regular-season matchups with Duke will be held on Saturdays. UNC will host the Blue Devils on Feb. 8 and will travel to Durham March 7 for the regular-season finale.

Both meetings with North Carolina State will be held on weekdays: at PNC Arena on Jan. 27 and home on Feb. 25.

The Tar Heels will play Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, and Miami once each at home. They’ll also only play Louisville, Syracuse, Florida State, and Virginia Tech once apiece, with those four all being on the road.

The ACC Tournament, which is in Greensboro this season, is set to begin March 10.

Times for the majority of the conference games have yet to be announced.

