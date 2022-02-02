UNC signs Mack Brown to 1-year extension

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – In a day when football programs announce the signing of big-time recruits – North Carolina announced the re-signing of a key piece to their program.

UNC and head football coach Mack Brown have agreed to a one-year contract extension. The length of the deal is still 5 years and now runs through January 2027.

“Since his return to Carolina, Mack has done an outstanding job building a positive culture and energizing our fan base,’’ Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said. “Under his leadership, we will continue to win both on the field and in the classroom, and we are all excited about the future of our football program. Sincere thanks to Mack and Sally for all of their contributions to the Chapel Hill community.”

Brown is the nation’s only active Hall of Fame coach and ranks second among active coaches in all-time wins.

His 265 career victories ranks eighth on the FBS all-time list.

The 2005 Paul W. “Bear” Bryant National Coach of the Year and the 2008 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year, Brown is one of a handful of coaches in college football history to lead two separate programs to top-five national finishes.

He is also one of just five active head coaches to win a national championship.

“I want to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor (Kevin ) Guskiewicz, Bubba Cunningham and the athletics department for their continued investment in our football program,” Brown said. “We’ve been able to accomplish a lot over the last three years on the field, in recruiting, and in the classroom. The program was able to navigate a difficult period during the pandemic and it is in a healthy place currently. We’re excited about where we’re headed, and as we continue to receive strong support from the University, the future is bright for Carolina football.”

In three seasons back at North Carolina, Brown has revitalized a program that had won five games in the two seasons prior to his arrival.

In his first season in 2019, the Tar Heels went 7-6, sold out every home game, and won the Military Bowl.

They followed that with an 8-4 season in 2020 and a trip to the Orange Bowl, the school’s first major bowl in 70 years.

In 2021, the Tar Heels started the season ranked No. 9 but stumbled throughout the year and finished 6-7.