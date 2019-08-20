UNC students hope alcohol sales at football games are highly regulated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time, UNC and N.C. State will sell beer at their home football games.

While many students and staff think it’s a good idea – they also have concerns.

Earlier this year, the North Carolina General Assembly approved a measure that allowed campuses within the UNC system to sell beer or wine at sporting events if that particular school chooses to do so.

UNC-Chapel Hill decided to move forward with beer and wine sales starting with their September 7 home opener against Miami.

Carolina will sell alcohol that includes Coors Light, Bud Light and White Claw at 20 concession stands within Kenan Stadium.

Alberto Vargas works on campus and said “it’s going to be up to them to manage the administrative issue that may come with them. But, overall I think we need more revenue.”

North Carolina State University says anyone under 30 will have to wear a wristband and will have to show their ID.

At both Carter-Finley and Kenan stadiums, only one beer per person can be sold at each purchase, which is state law.

Students and faculty on campus told CBS17 they hope it’s all highly regulated.

“I think it will bring in a lot of money but, yeah, the whole clean up thing and there could be like fights breaking out and older people buying it for younger people,” said UNC student Gavin Mayo.

No alcohol will be allowed in Kenan’s student section.

“I think it’s important that they have a way to keep it out of the student zone since there’s so many underage kids in the student zone and that they have a good way to make sure people aren’t drinking too much for our safety,” said Bree Reed outside of Kenan Stadium.

Carolina says it will monitor whether sales have an impact on the atmosphere of game day.

Students say that’s a must.

Mayo said, “obviously they’re going to have more security because there will be people drunk people in the stadium and all that, not that they haven’t had that before, just that drinking it at the stadium and also the clean-up of everything.”

While UNC will sell wine along with beer – N.C. State will only sell beer.

