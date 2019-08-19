UNC to offer beer and wine at home football games

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Beer and wine will be sold at UNC home football games beginning this upcoming season, the University announced Monday.

The sales will begin with the Tar Heels’ home opener against Miami on September 7, according to Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham.

Beer and wine will be offered at 20 concessions locations at Kenan Stadium.

No alcohol will be allowed in the student section, Cunningham says.

Per state law, only one alcoholic beverage per customer will be allowed per transaction. Cunningham says officials will closely monitor sales and the impact on the gameday atmosphere.

For the season opener, beer and wine sales will begin 90 minutes before kickoff and end at the beginning of the third quarter.

Proceeds generated by sales will go to the University to benefit the Carolina Covenant, the Faculty Excellence Program and an alcohol education program in coordination with the Office of Student Affairs.

Cunningham says the school is considering whether alcohol will be served at other Carolina sporting events and venues this year.

“We know that there will be many different perspectives about this decision, and we believe this is another step in enhancing Carolina’s gameday experience for you.”

