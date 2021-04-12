UNC, VT football season opener set for Sept. 3 in Blacksburg

Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina and Virginia Tech will kickoff 2021 in a Friday night matchup in Blacksburg.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the Tar Heels and Hokies will play on Sept. 3.

The game has previously been listed as either a Thursday or Friday game.

Kickoff time will be announced later.

The ACC has at least one game a day from Sept. 2-6 to start the season.

Sept. 2

USF at NCSU

Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Sept. 3

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Sept. 4

Miami vs. Alabama (in Atlanta)

Clemson vs. Georgia (in Charlotte)

Sept. 5

Notre Dame at Florida State

Sept. 6

Ole Miss vs. Louisville (in Atlana)