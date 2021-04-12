UNC, VT football season opener set for Sept. 3 in Blacksburg

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina and Virginia Tech will kickoff 2021 in a Friday night matchup in Blacksburg.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the Tar Heels and Hokies will play on Sept. 3.
The game has previously been listed as either a Thursday or Friday game.
Kickoff time will be announced later.
The ACC has at least one game a day from Sept. 2-6 to start the season.
Sept. 2
USF at NCSU
Old Dominion at Wake Forest
Sept. 3
North Carolina at Virginia Tech
Sept. 4
Miami vs. Alabama (in Atlanta)
Clemson vs. Georgia (in Charlotte)
Sept. 5
Notre Dame at Florida State
Sept. 6
Ole Miss vs. Louisville (in Atlana)