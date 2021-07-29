3 Triangle basketball products picked in 1st round of NBA Draft

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three Triangle basketball products will move to the professional ranks after being selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The first off the board was Trey Murphy at 17th. The Cary native played two seasons at Rice before heading to Virginia for this past year. He averaged 11.3 points in 25 games for the Cavaliers — 20 of which he started.

The Atlanta Hawks took Duke’s Jalen Johnson 20th overall. The freshman forward averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds in 13 games.

North Carolina’s Day’Ron Sharpe was taken 29th by the Phoenix Suns, but had his rights traded to the Brooklyn Nets, according to a news release from UNC. The Greenville native and Tar Heel freshman averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in 29 games — all but four of which saw him come off the bench.