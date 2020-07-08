37 test positive for COVID-19 as UNC student-athletes, coaches, staff return to campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina said Wednesday that 37 of 429 student-athletes, coaches, and staff returning to campus tested positive for COVID-19.

The process of welcoming those groups back to campus began on June 1 with a phased approach the university outlined in its Carolina Athletics Roadmap. According to the plan, the men’s and women’s basketball players returned to campus on Monday and were tested.

Football players returned in three groups with the last group arriving in Chapel Hill on June 29. The team will pause its voluntary workouts for at least a week, a news release said. Per NCAA rules, voluntary workouts must be initiated by a student-athlete. Coaches cannot attend.

Student-athletes who test positive are required to isolate for up to 14 days in a campus residence hall or at their permanent residence. Coaches, staff, and those identified as close contacts also must be quarantined at home for 14 days, UNC said.

