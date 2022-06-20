CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The third top recruit of the 2023 class committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women’s basketball team after RyLee Grays announced she’d be sliding on the pale blue after a social media post on Sunday.

The four-star power forward from Texas is ranked No. 72 in ESPN’s Top 100 and joins five-star recruits Ciera Toomey (No. 4) and Reniya Kelly (No. 14) on the 2023 roster.

Last year, as a junior, Grays was a first-team All-Houston after averaging 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, two steals and 1.4 assists per game — while shooting 56 percent from the floor.

UNC made it to the Sweet 16 just one season ago after posting a 25-7 record. It was bested by eventual-national champions University of South Carolina.