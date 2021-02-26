ACC baseball series at UNC features first all-Black umpire crew

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An Atlantic Coast Conference baseball series between the Virginia Cavaliers and North Carolina Tar Heels features the first all-Black umpire crew to officiate a Power 5 conference game.

It marks the first time an all-Black crew has worked a game for a Power 5 Conference or in Major League Baseball.

Veteran umpires Linus Baker, Damien Beal, Greg Street, and Randy Watkins were assigned to work the series.

Street also doubles as a lieutenant for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

@TheACC makes history this weekend, which includes a member of our agency. Lt. Greg Street (pictured second from right), joins the first All-Black umpire crew to officiate a Power 5 conference game. @WRAL @newsobserver @WNCN @ABC11_WTVD @espn

https://t.co/q6nZtNgbiT pic.twitter.com/LNvgBAbfxX — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) February 26, 2021

“From the beginning, the ACC was completely on board when I suggested having an all Black crew, and making history in doing so,” said Troy Fullwood, ACC Supervisor of Umpires. “These guys are ACC umpires, veteran guys that have been umpiring a long time and deserve this opportunity to be a part of history. Hopefully we’ll get to the point where this is not a first, but the norm.”

The series began Thursday with UNC winning the opener 3-2.

Game two is set for today at 3:30 p.m. and the series finale is slated for Saturday at 2 p.m.

All three games will be held at Boshamer Stadium on UNC’s campus and each game will air live on ACC Network Extra.

The historic assignment coincides with the ACC’s Winter Unity Week (Feb. 20-28), as well as its celebration of Black History Month, which will culminate in a league-wide celebration of the ACC’s diversity across all member institutions.