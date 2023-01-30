GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference released football schedules for the 2023 season on Monday evening.

The 71st season of ACC Football is the first under a 3-5-5 scheduling model announced last June that covers the 2023-26 seasons, according to the organization.

Under the new setup, each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle — once at home and once on the road.

During the 2023 season, there will be 56 league games and 56 non-conference games — with each school competing in eight games against conference foes.

The new schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once over the four-year period.

The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be played on Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based on winning percentage.

Highlights for the three Triangle-based teams include:

UNC-Chapel Hill plays App. State on Sept. 9, Duke on Nov. 11 and will be at N.C. State on Nov. 25.

N.C. State takes on Notre Dame on Sept. 9, at Duke on Oct. 14, hosts Clemson on Oct. 28 and will host UNC on Nov. 25.

Duke plays Clemson on Sept. 4, N.C. State on Oct. 14, Wake Forest on Nov. 2 and is at UNC on Nov. 11.

Here is a link to the full schedule.