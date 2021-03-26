After 4 years at UNC, forward Sterling Manley says he’s transferring

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 11: Sterling Manley #21 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts during the second half of a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Dean Smith Center on February 11, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Virginia won 69-61. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Sterling Manley, a forward for the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill men’s basketball team, announced that he will graduate and then take his talents elsewhere.

Manley, a 6-foot-11, 255 pound redshirt junior, who had an injury-plagued career at UNC will graduate from the university and enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Manley broke the news in an emotional Twitter post.

“First I want to thank God for allowing me to live my dreams and play basketball at the University of North Carolina. I have enjoyed my time here,” Manley said in a statement. “The relationships I’ve developed are priceless. My teammates will always be my brothers and I will always be a Tar Heel.

The Pickerington, Ohio native played sparingly this season, only appearing in three games after being sidelined for two seasons due to injury. He scored his only points of the season in a win vs. Duke on March 6.

“My journey has been a little different, but with God, the great staff here at UNC, and my awesome family, I have been able to persevere and continue to live my dream. I’ve been blessed to have four years at the University of North Carolina and it has been nothing short of amazing, but with lots of prayer and the guidance of my family, I’ve decided to take my talents and move elsewhere after I graduate this year.”

Manley saw most of his court time as a freshman where he appeared in 37 contests, averaging 10 minutes per game and 5.4 points per game.