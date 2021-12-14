After tie at half, UNC surges to overcome Furman 74-61

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot dunks against Furman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite a tie of 39 at halftime, UNC-Chapel Hill took off in the second half, easily beating Furman 74-61 Tuesday night at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels hit half their field goals while Furman shot 40 percent on the night. UNC out-rebounded the Paladins 44-25.

Forward Dawson Garcia led UNC with 20 points as the Tar Heels improved their record to 8-2.

Guard Armando Barcot of UNC scored 14 points and Brady Manek had 13. Bacot had two dunks and two layups in a decisive 13-2 run early in the second half.

Caleb Love had four assists and 10 points while fellow guard RJ Davis had a UNC-high seven assists and six points during the game.

The Tar Heels have won five games in a row – allowing 63 or fewer over that span after giving up at least 83 points in the previous four.

Alex Hunter led Furman with 21 points. Jalen Slawson added 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Furman Paladins fell to 7-4 in the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report