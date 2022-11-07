DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s officially college basketball season in North Carolina, and the area’s three ACC teams are all hitting the court.

At North Carolina State University students spent the day counting down the hours until game time and a new college basketball season.

N.C. State Sophomore Jack McKnight told CBS 17 he can’t wait.

“I’m very excited. We got a lot of new transfers coming in and they look like they’re working together with Coach Keatts and everybody. I think the team will do a lot better this year and hopefully improve from last year,” said McKnight.

Nathan Knight is also excited about basketball season.

Monday he traveled all the way from Charlottesville, Virginia to cheer on the UNC Tar Heels.

It’s his first-ever home game.

“I can’t contain myself. I’m very excited,” said Knight.

Last season the UNC-Chapel Hill men’s basketball team made it to the Final Four — and beat Duke University in a Final Four game. The Tar Heels — under first-year coach Hubert Davis — even advanced but lost in the national championship game to Kansas.

Knight says he’s hoping they come back stronger this year.

“I’ve seen them play twice before and in both years they won a national championship in 2005 and 2009 so hopefully I’m a good luck charm for them,” said Knight.

No one is more excited for basketball season than many of the students and fans at Duke University.

“I’m just looking forward to just seeing people play, really. I’m looking forward to seeing the energy of all the other students on campus,” said freshman Abhay Cheruku.

Students spent Monday afternoon camping ahead of a game to get tickets.

It’ll be their first season without coach Mike Kryzyzewski on the sidelines — in four decades

“Coach K not being here is going to hurt but I think we’re going to pull through,” said Cheruku.