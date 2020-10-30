Against Virginia, UNC hopes run game continues with offensive line providing key help

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Javonte Williams #25 of the North Carolina Tar Heels rushes past Christian Campbell #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill heads to Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday to take on Virginia in a primetime college football matchup.

The No. 15 ranked Tar Heels looking to build off a big offensive showing in their 48-21 win over North Carolina State last weekend.

The run game continues to be a big topic for UNC and for good reason. The Tar Heels ranked 12 nationally in rushing offense behind a talented backfield led by Michael Carter and Javonte Williams.

“We really want to get these backs out in the open and also open up the run game (that) is just going to set up the pass even more. We know what our backs can do out in space, so if we stop that front seven, there’s no telling how many yards and how many touchdowns these backs can go for,” said offensive lineman Jordan Tucker.

Both Carter and Williams are averaging more than 110 yard rushing per game. They do so behind a stout offensive line that in the beginning of the season Mack Brown said was one of the teams’ biggest concerns.

The backs don’t take their offensive line for granted.

“There’s continuity there. The running backs appreciate the offensive line, they take care of them the way they need to during the week. I think there’s a lot of pride in offensive line room,” said offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

After the production the offense has had so far this season, Brown hailed the offensive line as the most improved position group.

“Those guys are playing with confidence. They really feel good about their aggressiveness right now. There are very few mental mistakes,” Brown said.

The Tar Heels will look to continue to put up big numbers this weekend, and hope to take advantage of a struggling 1-4 Virginia team.