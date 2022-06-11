CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Peyton Stoval sparked a three-run fifth inning with a lead-off home run, Connor Noland thew 6 2/3 shutout innings and Arkansas upset No. 10 overall seed UNC-Chapel Hill 4-1 in the first round of the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Arkansas (42-19) and UNC (42-21), both making a 10th super regional appearance, will play again on Sunday.

A win by the Razorbacks would send them to their fifth College World Series in search of their first title.

A win by the Tar Heels would force a winner-take-all game on Monday.

The two schools are playing for the first time in 33 years.