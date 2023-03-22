CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — ‘Mando’s returning.
All-American center Armando Bacot said Wednesday that he will return for the 2023-24 season.
The all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles for the North Carolina Tar Heels told Stadium he “felt it was the right decision for my future. … The primary reason I am coming back is because I don’t want to leave North Carolina this way. But I also know I need to improve and feel like this is the best place to do that.”
Bacot is a two-time first-team All-ACC selection and was named to the All-American third team by the Associated Press.
This comes the same day that UNC reserve guard Donovan “Puff” Johnson announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
Bacot is playing next season because of the extra year that was given to student-athletes after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.