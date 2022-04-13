CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC star forward Armando Bacot will return to Chapel Hill for his senior season.

“I’m back,” said the short statement released on UNC’s social media.

Bacot was key to the Tar Heels making it to the NCAA Championship game, which they lost to Kansas. He averaged a double-double, including 13.1 rebounds per game, which was among the best in the country.

Having the Richmond, Virginia native around for one final season will help ease the loss of guard Leaky Black and forward Brady Manek, both of whom are graduating.

“Armando is the perfect example of what a Carolina player strives to be. He has excelled at the highest level as a player, in the classroom and in the community. I loved hearing the news yesterday that he made the Academic All-ACC team after the season he had, which wasn’t just good, and not just great, it was historic. I felt he was the best player in ACC and the best big man in the country,” head coach Hubert Davis said.

“He’s coming back for his senior season for several reasons. One, he loves this place. Two, he has the desire to win a national championship. Getting to the final game and getting so close lit a fire inside of him to achieve that goal more than ever. He feels he can still get better and improve on parts of his game to put himself in a position to have a long and successful NBA career. And he feels this is the best place for him to do that. He loves his teammates, this university and his community, and we love him.”