Bailey, Tar Heels women cruise past No. 18 Orange 92-68

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Janelle Bailey scored 25 points and North Carolina ran away from No. 18 Syracuse 92-68.

Petra Holesinska added 21 points for the Tar Heels, who lost their first two league games on the road by a total of seven points.

Deja Kelly scored 22 points and had eight assists. Emily Engstler scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Kamilla Cardoso added 11 points and 13 boards, her first double-double, for the Orange.

North Carolina outscored Syracuse 21-9 in the first period and 24-15 in the third to control the game.