Black helps No. 14 UNC top Stanford 67-63 in Maui semifinals

North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) dunks past Stanford forward Ziaire Williams (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational tournament, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Leaky Black had a big driving basket at the 1:02 mark followed by a clinching free throw with 5.5 seconds left to help No. 14 North Carolina hold off Stanford 67-63 in the semifinals at the relocated Maui Invitational.

Freshman Caleb Love scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels. UNC shot 50% after halftime and won despite committing 24 turnovers.

Black finished with 10 points and seven rebounds as one of five players in double figures. Daejon Davis scored 18 points to lead Stanford.

The Cardinal shot 39% for the game and made just 5 of 20 3-point tries.

