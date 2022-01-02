Caleb Love scores 22 points as Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Caleb Love (2) handles the ball in a file photo from Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

BOSTON (AP/WNCN) – Caleb Love matched his season-high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as UNC-Chapel Hill rolled past Boston College 91-65.

Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers as UNC improved to 10-3 on the season.

Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading ninth double-double.

RJ Davis, who made all five of his shots, and Brady Manek scored 17 points each.

The Tar Heels shot 52.5 percent, including 48 percent from 3-point range, making 11 of 23 from the arc.

Jaeden Zackery scored 13 points and Makai Ashton-Langford 12 for the Eagles.

Quinten Post had nine rebounds for Boston College.

UNC faces Notre Dame in their next game Wednesday at 9 p.m.