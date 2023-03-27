CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Caleb Love is leaving UNC.
The junior guard announced his decision Monday to enter the transfer portal.
“My time at UNC has been rewarding and has inspired me to grow on and off the court. I’m extremely thankful to God for this journey,” Love said in his announcement on Instagram. “I’d like to give a special thank you to Coach Roy Williams for opening up the door of opportunity by recruiting me to play at UNC and to live out my dream of playing for this program. Thanks to coach Hubert Davis and the coaching staff for allowing me to play under their leadership the last two years and constantly challenging me. To my teammates, I will always cherish the bonds we created over the years and the memories that will last a lifetime.
Love becomes the fifth Tar Heel from the 2022-23 team to enter the portal. He was the team’s leading scorer this season.
Love will be best remembered for his shot over Duke’s Mark Williams in the 2022 Final Four that clinched the win for the Tar Heels.