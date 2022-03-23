CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill may be hoarding home some trophies.

Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ first-year men’s head men’s basketball coach, is a finalist for four Coach-of-the-Year awards.

Announced today, Davis is a finalist for the Jim Phelan Award for National Coach-of-the-Year, the Skip Prosser Award for Man-of-the-Year, the Ben Jobe Award for Division I Minority Coach-of-the-Year and the Joe B. Hall Award for the top first-year head coach.

This season, Davis lead his team to a 26-9 record and a spot in the NCAA East Region Sweet 16 – with the potential to climb even higher as the tournament remains ongoing.

Along with Bill Guthridge, a former head and assistant coach for UNC, Davis is the second head coach to reach the Sweet 16 in his first season as UNC’s main man behind the bench. The Tar Heels went 15-5 that year and tied for second place in the Atlantic Coastal Conference.

The Tar Heels head to Philadelphia this week to play against UCLA with a chance to dance into the Elite 8.

Additionally, the UNC women’s basketball team is also making a Sweet 16 appearance.

It’s the women’s 18th time and first since 2015. The Tar Heels will take on No. 1 South Carolina on Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum who have only lost twice this season.