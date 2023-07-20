CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time since the end of last season, University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis addressed the media during a press conference on Thursday, providing an update on his team heading into the late days of summer.

After failing to make the NCAA tournament field this past season, UNC underwent lots of changes in the offseason. The Tar Heels lost seven players through the transfer portal, including three-year starting guard Caleb Love.

However, Davis and his coaching staff reloaded the roster with five incoming transfers of their own — Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan, Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers, Stanford forward Harrison Ingram, Brown guard Paxson Wojcik, and West Virginia forward James Okonkwo.

With these additions, as well as, top 2024 recruit Elliot Cadeau enrolling early to join the Tar Heels this season, Davis says the ability to adapt is a necessity to succeed in today’s ever-changing landscape of college sports.

“I would characterize it more as free agency,” Davis said. “Changes are drastic, tweaks and pivots and alters that allow us to have college basketball of today. So as a head coach, and as a program, you really do have to have the ability to change, to tweak, to pivot, to alter, to be able to put a team together.”

All-American big man Armando Bacot, veteran guard RJ Davis, as well as, the sophomore duo of Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington are the only returning players from last year’s squad.