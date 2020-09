Charlotte cancels football game at UNC due to COVID-19 quarantine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte 49ers football canceled Saturday’s matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels after members of the offensive line were quarantined for coronavirus.

“We’re extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina. While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play,” said Athletic Director Mike Hill. “We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina having scheduled this game with us. Unfortunately, we do not currently share any common open dates to reschedule.”

The athletic department said there have been three positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks among football players.

Those players are in isolation and receiving medical care.

The offensive linemen were placed in quarantine following the University’s COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

The University said a total of 3,150 tests have been administered to student-athletes, coaches, and staff since June 10 with 20 tests coming back positive.

The Charlotte 49ers are scheduled to take on Georgia State at home on Sept. 26. Charlotte lost to App State in their season opener 35-20.

The Tar Heels used a fourth quarter surge to decimate Syracuse 31-6 last Saturday.

UNC-CH has an open date on Sept. 26 before traveling to Chestnut Hill to play Boston College on Oct. 3.

