COVID-19 protocols force postponement of Syracuse at UNC men’s basketball game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Syracuse’s matchup with UNC in Chapel Hill on Jan. 2 has been postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The ACC said positive tests from a “recent Syracuse opponent” led to quarantining and contact tracing required for the Syracuse men’s basketball team.

“The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com,” the conference said.

UNC (5-3) is coming of a 79-76 loss to rival N.C. State on Tuesday. The Heels are scheduled to play Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Dec. 30.

A makeup date for the Orange and Heels was not announced.