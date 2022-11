CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill quarterback Drake Maye sat down and talked with CBS 17 ahead of the Tar Heels’ conference championship.

He said the team is confident it can beat Clemson University despite two straight losses to end the season. Maye also talked about being named 1st team all-ACC, as well as how the competition with his brothers growing up helped form him into the QB he is today.