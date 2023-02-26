UNC’s mascot, Rameses, runs on the basketball court (Rameses on Twitter).

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — ESPN’s College GameDay announced on Sunday that ESPN will be coming to North Carolina to cover the March 4 game between North Carolina and Duke.

The network’s college basketball studio show will originate from the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Carolina and Duke match is the 260th meetup and tips of at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

UNC host GameDay for the eleventh time.

ESPN said beginning at 11 a.m., Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg will be live from the Dean Smith Center. Bilas will call the game in the evening with broadcast partner Dan Shulman.

Fans are encouraged to attend GameDay and Smith Center doors will open at 9:30 a.m. on March 4.

UNC Athletics said students should use Entrance C to the arena and the general public should use Entrance D.

GameDay admission is free, and seating is general admission in Sections 104-114.

Fans are encouraged to bring signs to GameDay, however, signs with political/religious references, competitive/commercial brand references, personal/promotional hashtags and profanity will not be allowed.

UNC will provide sign-making stations outside the Smith Center at Entrances C and D.

Public parking for GameDay will be available in the unreserved sections of the Manning and Bowles Lots next to the Smith Center.

Disability parking will be available in the Williamson Lot off of Skipper Bowles Drive.

The university said the lots must be cleared by 1 p.m. for game preparations.