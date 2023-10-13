CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It was one of the hottest shows in the area Friday evening.

Fans lined up outside of the Dean Smith Center, eventually running to their seats as soon as the doors opened.

Live Action with Carolina Basketball marked the unofficial start to the basketball season.

“This year I’m looking forward to more wins. Looking forward to seeing some of the newer players,” said Dekeisha Webb.

Fans like Webb said going to live action is annual tradition.

“We’ve come like every year,” mentioned Haley Burnette, who came to the event with family and friends.

“I’ve come since I was like 4 [years-old],” said Chloe Gray as she stood next to Burnette.

Some came with some special items they got from last year’s event.

“I’m excited to see Deja Kelly play. I got her arm sleeve last year,” said Webb’s daughter Asia.

CBS 17’s Nick Sturdivant asked a young fan, Ryan Brew, what he had in his hand.

“A Garrison Brooks signature (on my hat),” he said.

Fans said they are hoping this year’s kickoff is only the start of memorable and winning season.

The men’s team kicks off the season at home Nov. 6 against Radford.

The women’s team will also be at home Nov. 8 against Gardner Webb.