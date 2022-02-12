Following massive first half, UNC dominates Florida State 94-74

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against Florida State forward Harrison Prieto (30) and guard Caleb Mills during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — UNC-Chapel Hill came out blazing Saturday against Florida State, building up a 38-point halftime lead before defeating the Seminoles 94-74 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

UNC’s halftime lead was its largest since leading by 47 at the break against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 19, 2006. The halftime lead was Carolina’s largest at halftime ever in an ACC game in the Smith Center.

North Carolina made 7 of 10 shots, including three 3s and a three-point play, while FSU missed its first nine shots with three turnovers before making a free throw at the 13:03 mark

The Tar Heels knocked down 56.9 percent of their field goals and grabbed 43 rebounds.

Caleb Love had a career-best five 3-pointers in the first half and finished the game with 18 points to lead all Tar Heels in scoring.

Armando Bacot had a double-double for Carolina with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Cam’Ron Fletcher made Florida State’s first basket at 11:32, making the score 24-3. Fletcher scored 16 points with 10 rebounds.