ISMANING, Germany (WNCN) – Former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill most valuable player Ademola Okulaja has died at the age of 46 on Tuesday, multiple sources confirm.

Okulaja played for the Tar Heels as a power forward from 1995-99 and was named the team’s MVP during the 98-99 season after being the first player in school history to lead in scoring, rebounding, triples made and steals.

He also made the All-Atlantic Coastal Conference first team that year before moving back to play in Europe.

The former team played for 11 European teams and hooped for the German national team before working as an NBA agent and analyst/color commentator for a German Sports channel. He was born in Nigeria before moving with his family to Germany at an early age, hence part of his want to move back to the country.

UNC basketball released a statement on Okulaja’s passing on Twitter following his death confirmation on Tuesday.

“Carolina Basketball is saddened to learn of the recent, premature passing of Tar Heel forward Ademola Okulaja (1995-99) at age 46. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and teammates. #CarolinaFamily”.

Okujala was current Houston Rockets’ point guard Dennis Shroder’s agent while he worked with the NBA.

No cause of death has been confirmed. He is survived by a wife and two children.