CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and NBA big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.

The school released the family’s announcement Monday morning, saying Montross died Sunday surrounded by loved ones at his Chapel Hill home. He had been diagnosed with cancer in March, leading to him stepping away from his duties as a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts.

“To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness,” the announcement said.

Montross played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith from 1990-94 and was a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American. He started on Smith’s second NCAA championship team in 1993 before being the No. 9 overall pick by the Boston Celtics a year later and playing in the NBA until 2002.

In addition to his broadcast duties, he worked as senior major gifts director at the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of UNC’s athletics department. He was also known for charitable efforts, such as helping launch a father-child basketball camp for Father’s Day weekend to support the UNC Children’s Hospital.

“Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court,” the school said in its own statement. “He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill.”

The family announced Montross’ illness when he was diagnosed, but didn’t specify the nature of the cancer.

Carolina Athletics released the following statement:

Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age. Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill.

“He helped the Rams Club secure scholarships for student-athletes, and as color analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network he brought perspective, heart and humor to UNC fans near and far. Eric also became an ardent supporter of the Lineberger Center while in college and remained a leader in the fight against cancer throughout his life.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Laura, his children and entire family, and his colleagues and friends. The number of people who loved Eric and were touched by him is immeasurable.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz released the following statement about Montross’ death:

I am deeply saddened by the loss of my good friend and Tar Heel legend Eric Montross. He was an incredible friend, a passionate leader and an inspiring advocate for our campus. His impact extended well beyond the court with his tireless support of the UNC Children’s Hospital and his annual Father’s Day basketball camp. We have lost a great Tar Heel, and Eric will be truly missed. Please keep Laura, Sarah, Andrew and Megan in your thoughts and prayers.

  • North Carolina’s Eric Montross drives on teammate George Lynch during practice at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis, IN., March 29, 1991. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
  • North Carolinas Eric Montross, 00, tries to shoot over Seton Halls Jerry Walker, 21, as Walker blocks the shot during the first half of their ACC-Big East Challenge game at the Meadowlands Arena, Dec. 4, 1991 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
  • Arkansas Clint McDaniel sails over North Carolinas Eric Montross during NCAA East Regional semifinal at the Meadowlands Arena, Friday, March 27, 1993, East Rutherford, N.J. The Tarheels won 80-74, and will meet Cincinnati in Sundays regional final. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
  • North Carolinas Eric Montross, right, celebrates with teammate Donald Williams, center left, after the Tarheels beat Cincinnati 75-68 in overtime in NCAA East Regional Championship game at the Meadowlands Arena, Sunday, March 28, 1993, East Rutherford, N.J. Williams hit two 3-points shots in overtime to send North Carolina to the Final Four in New Orleans. The player on the left is unidentified. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
  • North Carolinas center Eric Montross (00) has his shot blocked by Kansas center Eric Pauley (51) during the first half of their semi-final game of the Final Four at the Superdome, Saturday, April 3, 1993, New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
  • North Carolina’s Eric Montross (00) flips a pass over to teammate Donald Williams (21) as Michigan’s Juwan Howard covers during the first half of their NCAA championship game in New Orleans Monday night, April 5, 1993. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • North Carolina’s Eric Montross, left, gets mobbed by cheerleaders and fans after the Tar Heel beat Michigan 77-71 to win the national championship Monday in New Orleans, LA., April 5, 1993. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
  • North Carolinas Eric Montross and Derrick Phelps, right, joke with reporters as they talk about their 78-68 Saturday victory over Kansas, Sunday, April 4, 1993, New Orleans, La. The Tar Heels will face Michigan in the final Monday night at the Superdome. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan)
  • Portland Trail Blazers center Arvydas Sabonis (11) attempts to put up a shot over the defensive pressure of Boston Celtics center Eric Montross (0) and forward Rick Fox during their last preseason game in Portland, Ore., Oct. 24, 1995. The 7-foot-3, 300-pound center, long considered to be the best player in Europe, says he already has noticed a difference in how the game is played in the NBA. (AP Photo/Shane Young)
  • Michigan’s Chris Webber, right, blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Eric Montross during action at the Rainbow Classic tournament in Honolulu December 29, 1992. Michigan and North Carolina will compete in the NCAA championship finals in New Orleans, April 4, 1993.
  • North Carolina’s Eric Montross (00) is embraced by Eastern Michigan’s Marcus Kennedy as Eastern’s Roger Lewis (41) offers his congratulations after the Tarheels 93-67 win in the East Regional semi-final at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., March 22, 1991. At right is North Carolina’s Brian Reese. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • FILE – In this April 5, 1993, file photo, North Carolina coach Dean Smith at front center right, points as he celebrates a 77-71 win against Michigan in the NCAA Final Four championship basketball game in New Orleans. At center is Eric Montross (00). The game wasn’t settled until Michigan’s Chris Webber called a timeout the Wolverines didn’t have with 11 seconds to go. ″You can call it lucky, you can call it fortunate, but it still says NCAA championship,″ Smith said. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan, File)
  • FILE – In this April 5, 1993, file photo, North Carolina’s Eric Montross (00) raises his arm as he celebrates a win against Michigan in the NCAA Final Four championship basketball game in New Orleans. The Montross family says Eric Montross has begun treatments for cancer. The family issued a statement through the school on Saturday, March 25, 2023 announcing the 51-year-old’s diagnosis, though it didn’t specify the nature of the cancer. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan, File)