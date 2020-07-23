Former UNC defensive line coach John Blake dies at 59

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Former University of Oklahoma football player and head coach John Blake passed away on July 23.

He was 59 years old.

Blake made a name for himself while he was a student at the University of Oklahoma and took the field as a noseguard for the Sooners from 1979 to 1982.

After leaving the game, Blake took a job as an assistant coach in Tulsa before returning to campus to become OU’s defensive line coach.

He became well-known across the nation after joining the Dallas Cowboys and winning two Super Bowls as their defensive line coach.

After his time coaching in the NFL, he returned to Norman and became head coach of his former team from 1996 to 1998. Following losing seasons, he was then replaced by Bob Stoops.

From 2007 to 2010, Blake served at the defensive line coach at UNC under head coach Butch Davis.

Blake resigned from UNC amid a scandal that left him out of coaching for three years.

Although his tenure as head coach didn’t result in a winning record, he is often praised for his strong recruiting efforts that led to Stoops’ early success.